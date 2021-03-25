Texas Governor: Film Friendly Designation For Glen Rose

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Glen Rose, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission, which for 50 years has helped to grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, and video game production.

“I congratulate the City of Glen Rose on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 150 other Texas communities,” said Governor Abbott. “With our focus on unleashing the Lone Star State’s economic might, I am committed to working alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And as the Texas Film Commission celebrates 50 years of service, I am especially proud of all they have accomplished in helping communities like Glen Rose to market their unique local appeal and achieve economic recovery through media production.”

“Congratulations to Mayor Pam Miller, City Council members, and the citizens of the City of Glen Rose for earning the Film Friendly Texas designation,” said Senator Brian Birdwell. “This announcement by Governor Greg Abbott marks the start of new growth in the film industry in Glen Rose, which will help spur economic and career opportunities for this great community.”

“I would like to extend a thank you to the Texas Film Commission for designating our very own Glen Rose as a part of Film Friendly Texas, “ said Representative Shelby Slawson. “Along with this, great thanks goes out to everyone who was involved in making this become a reality for our district and for Texas. The House District 59 office congratulates the community as a whole, as we are sure this will provide great economic and public attention to the area. The Great State of Texas contains diverse opportunities for film, and House District 59 is proud to have Glen Rose represent a part of that.”

“We could not be more thrilled to have achieved our Film Friendly Certification!” said Kristen Gibson, Director, Glen Rose Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Glen Rose is such an amazing area featuring everything from an African Safari to Dinosaur Tracks, open fields, prairies, rivers, lakes, hills, unique buildings, and an even more unique history. All of these assets, along with the ability to be tucked out of the way out of the bright lights of the city, give film companies endless possibilities for scenery, and a greater ability for Glen Rose to increase its film tourism base. We look forward to being the location that filmmakers and visual artists choose to bring their dreams to life for years to come.”

The City of Glen Rose joins more than 150 Film Friendly Texas communities that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.66 billion in local spending and created more than 157,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2020.

As media production opens in Texas, compliance with state and local safety protocols is key to keeping crews and communities safe.