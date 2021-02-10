Texas Governor, FEMA Launch Vaccination Sites In Dallas, Houston

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is establishing mass community vaccination sites in the DFW Metroplex and Houston. These federal pilot sites, which will be based at AT&T Stadium, Fair Park, and NRG Stadium, are part of a joint effort to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas. The sites will be operated by FEMA in partnership with the state of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and local officials.

Preparations and buildout of these three locations is now underway, and the sites are expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning February 24. Registration details for appointments at these locations will be announced in the coming days.

“These mass community sites will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to our partners at FEMA for working with the State of Texas to establish these vaccination sites and help us protect our most vulnerable.”

“Our state and local partners have made an extraordinary effort in the vaccine rollout, these sites are another opportunity to work together and assist in the vaccine administration,” said Tony Robinson, FEMA Region 6 Administrator. “We are making progress, but the job isn’t complete until everyone who wants a vaccine receives a vaccine.”

The goal of establishing these joint federal pilot sites is to continue to vaccinate more Texans in an efficient, effective, and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind. The state will closely monitor vaccination uptake at each of these sites and will work with local and federal partners to make real-time decisions to ensure the best utilization of the additional vaccines that have been made available.