Texas Governor: Federal Emergency Declaration For Severe Winter

Feb 15, 2021 , , , ,
AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced that the White House has issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather throughout the state.  The Governor submitted a request for this declaration on Saturday to assist the State in response efforts related to the storm.

This Federal Emergency Declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas.

“I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state,” said Governor Abbott.  “This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather.”

