Texas Governor: Federal Approval for SNAP Clients To Get Hot Foods

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals due to impacts from the severe winter storm.

“As we continue to recover from this winter storm, the state is ensuring that Texans in need have access to hot food to feed their families,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approving this waiver.”

“We’re doing everything we can for Texans who were affected by this extreme winter storm,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner. “These added federal flexibilities will go a long way in helping SNAP clients feed their families.”

SNAP recipients can now use their benefits for hot foods and ready-to-eat foods, such as rotisserie chicken or grocery store deli foods, at retailers that accept SNAP anywhere in the state.

HHSC received federal approval today from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. The waiver allows SNAP recipients to purchase these ready-made foods with their Lone Star Cards through the end of March.

Additionally, Texas received federal approval Feb. 19 to allow SNAP recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the severe weather.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 and select option 1.