Texas Governor: Extension Of FEMA Vaccination Sites

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have requested an extension of the Federally Supported Community Vaccination Centers in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston. Originally launched in February, these federal pilot sites are based at E Sports Stadium, Fair Park, and NRG Stadium, and are part of a joint effort to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas. The sites are operated by FEMA in partnership with the state of Texas through TDEM and local officials.

TDEM submitted the request on March 22nd for an extension of supplies, personnel, and vaccine. A request was also made on March 19th to establish a similar community vaccination site at the Alamodome in San Antonio. FEMA denied this request.

“The mass community vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston have been crucial to expanding vaccine access in underserved communities, and I urge FEMA to approve our request for an extension to these sites,” said Governor Abbott. “Continuing operations at these vaccination sites will ensure that even more Texans can get vaccinated and will help keep our communities safe.”