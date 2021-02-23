Texas Governor Appoints Wysocki To 44th Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ashley Wysocki as Judge of the 44th Judicial District Court in Dallas County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Ashley Wysocki of Dallas is a consulting attorney and mediator for litigation matters with an emphasis on family law, commercial law, and civil litigation. She previously served as Judge of the 254th Judicial District Court in Dallas County. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section. She is a former member of the Lubbock County Young Lawyers and West Texas Bankruptcy Association. Additionally, she is a former member of the American Red Cross South Plains Regional Chapter Board of Directors. Wysocki received a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.