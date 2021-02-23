Texas Governor Appoints Williams To 192nd Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kristina Williams as Judge of the 192nd Judicial District Court in Dallas County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kristina Williams of Dallas is an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas and previously served as a Senior Attorney for Dykema. She is a former law clerk to Hon. Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and Hon. Nathan L. Hecht of the Supreme Court of Texas. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Federalist Society, and the University Park Preschool Association. She is a former chair of the Texas A&M Aggie Women Network and the Young Alumni Advisory Council, and former at-Large Representative for the Texas A&M Association Leadership Council. Williams and her family attend Stonebriar Community Church. Williams received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctorate degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Houston Law Center.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.