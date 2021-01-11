Texas Governor Appoints Three To Real State Research Committee

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Vicki Fullerton and Rebecca “Becky” Vajdak and reappointed Walter F. “Ted” Nelson to the Real Estate Research Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025. The committee reviews and approves proposals submitted to the board of directors of the Texas A&M University System relating to staffing and general policies of the Real Estate Center. The committee decides the priority ranking of research studies the center conducts.

Vicki Fullerton of The Woodlands is a Broker Associate at RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring. She previously served as chair of the Texas Association of Realtors and of the Houston Association of Realtors. Additionally, she is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Women’s Council of Realtors, and the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council. Fullerton has served as past chair of The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Board of the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation and on the Board of All Ears.

Rebecca “Becky” Vajdak of Temple is retired after 20 years as owner of Vajdak Properties. She is a member of Blue Star Mothers of America, Temple Kiwanis, and the Wildflower Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild. Additionally, she is Regent of the Betty Martin Chapter, National Daughters of the American Revolution, a state chairman for the Texas Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a national chair for the American Needlepoint Guild. She holds an appointment to the Veteran’s Administration Volunteer Services through Blue Star Mothers. Vajdak received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics and a Master of Science in Agricultural Land Economics from Texas A&M University.

Walter F. “Ted” Nelson of The Woodlands is CEO of Newland, a developer of large-scale mixed-use projects with operations in eleven states. He is a member of the Urban Land Institute and the Greater Houston Builder’s Association and an emeritus director of the West Houston Association. Nelson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Insurance from The University of Texas at Austin.