Texas Governor Appoints Three to Judicial Compensation Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Justice Phil Johnson to the Judicial Compensation Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. Additionally, he appointed JJ Clemence and reappointed Scott Salmans, who was named chairman as well, for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The commission recommends the proper salaries to be paid by the state for all justices and judges of the Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, Courts of Appeals, and state district courts.

Phil Johnson of Lubbock is an attorney and former Texas Supreme Court Justice. He also served as Justice and later Chief Justice of the Seventh Court of Appeals. He is a Life Fellow of both the American Bar Foundation and the Texas Bar Foundation and a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Law Institute, College of the State Bar, and the Texas Center for Legal Ethics. Justice Johnson has volunteered and served in various leadership capacities with Boy Scouts of America – Golden Spread Council, Kiwanis, Southwest Lighthouse for the Blind, Lubbock Area Foundation, and Lubbock County Legal Aid Society. Justice Johnson received a bachelor’s degree with a major in math from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech Law School. He served in the United States Navy Reserve and then on active duty with the United States Air Force. He is a Vietnam War Veteran where he served as an Air Force pilot and instructor pilot. He received the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross – twice, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and multiple Air Medals before he was honorably discharged.

JJ Clemence of Sugar Land was a pricing and fundamental specialist for Enbridge, and is a certified internal auditor. She is a member of The Institute of Internal Auditors, treasurer of Enbridge Leadership Development, and a communication officer for the Enbridge Professional Multi-Culture Committee. Additionally, she is the public relations director for Fort Bend County Global Initiative, board member for the Fort Bend ISD Innovation Committee, and a member of the FBISD Bond Oversight Committee. Clemence received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Anhui University of Finance and Economics in China and a Master of Business Administration from Baker University in Kansas.

Scott Salmans of McGregor is owner and CEO of WRS Group Ltd a Health Education Manufacturing company that exports worldwide. Volunteer efforts currently include the Baylor University HHS Board of Advisors and as Board Chair of the Uganda Children’s Home and Hospital, Restoration Gateway. Salmans is also President of Maqor Ministries supporting Kenya and East Africa, Israeli, and local charities. He has been a forum officer of the Young Presidents Organization and a member of the Waco Industrial Foundation Board, Baylor University Hankamer School of Business Advisory Board and the Waco Business League. Additionally, he is former president of the Baylor Waco Foundation and a member and former board member of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. He recently concluded his chairmanship of the Care Net of Central Texas. He served on the board of Texas First State Bank for 20 years until its sale to BancorpSouth in 2020. Salmans received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.