Texas Governor Appoints Scott MacNaughton To Advisory Committee To The Texas Board Of Criminal Justice On Offenders With Medical Or Mental Impairments

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Scott MacNaughton to the Advisory Committee to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The committee advises the board and the director of the Texas Correctional Office on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments on matters related to offenders with medical or mental impairments and perform other duties imposed by the board.

Scott MacNaughton of San Antonio is a Sergeant Investigator in the Public Integrity & Cyber Crime Division and serves as Director of Law Enforcement Affairs for the Criminal Investigations Division of the District Attorney’s Office in Bexar County. He is a member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, where he serves on the Law Enforcement Committee. MacNaughton received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas State University, a Master of Security Studies from Angelo State University, and a Master of Public Administration from The University of Texas at Tyler. Additionally, he also holds a Master Peace Officer Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

