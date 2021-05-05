Texas Governor Appoints Scanlon to Finance Commission of Texas

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Debbie Scanlon to the Finance Commission of Texas for a term set to expire on February 1, 2022. The commission is the governing body of the state banking, savings and loan, and consumer credit agencies.

Debbie Scanlon of Missouri City is Audit Partner and Regional Industry Leader for BKD, LLP, and is a Certified Public Accountant. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Texas Society of CPAs, Missouri Society of CPAs, and the Puerto Rico Society of CPAs. She is a member of the AICPA Investment Company Expert Panel, and was recently elected to BKD’s Governing Board. She is a past board member of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas Leadership Division and past president of the board of Susan G. Komen for the Cure Houston Affiliate. Scanlon received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Northwest Missouri State University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.