Texas Governor Appoints Robert “Bobby” Skov

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert “Bobby” Skov as the Rio Grande Compact Commissioner for a term set to expire on June 9, 2025. The commissioner is responsible for administering the provisions of the compact entered into by Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and the United States.

Robert “Bobby” Skov of Fabens is the owner of SK2 Farms LLC. He is currently volunteering as Director of Weststar Bank, and previously as president of the Valley Gin Company and the El Paso Valley Cotton Association. Skov received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.