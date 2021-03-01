Texas Governor Appoints Pollreisz To Rehabilitation Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed April Pollreisz to the Rehabilitation Council of Texas for a term set to expire on October 29, 2021. The council partners with the Texas Workforce Commission to advocate for people with disabilities in the vocational rehabilitation process.

April Pollreisz of Amarillo is Chair of the State Independent Living Council and a former customer service professional in the insurance industry. She is a current board member of the Panhandle Independent Living Center. Pollreisz received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from West Texas A&M University.