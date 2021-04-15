Texas Governor Appoints Okpa to State Securities Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed EE Okpa to the State Securities Board for a term set to expire January 20, 2027. The board registers securities offered and sold in Texas and oversees the firms and individuals selling securities or providing investment advice to Texans.

EE Okpa of Dallas is principal for The OKPA Co. He holds a Texas Real Estate Broker’s license, and is a licensed Senior Property Tax Consultant in Texas. He is a board member of the Dallas Development Fund and a member of IRWA: International Right of Way Association and the Export-Import Bank of the United States Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee. Okpa received a bachelor’s degree from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, and graduated from an Executive Advanced Management Program in Real Estate at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.