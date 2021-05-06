Texas Governor Appoints Marchant to Department of Housing

Governor Abbott Appoints Marchant to Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kenny Marchant to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for a term set to expire on January 31, 2025. The agency administers various federal funds to local residents through partnerships with cities, counties, nonprofits, private developers and public housing authorities. The funds are used for affordable housing and other low-income community services. The board is responsible for awarding the funds and overseeing the contracts.

Kenny Marchant of Coppell is a former member of the United States House of Representatives, representing Texas’ 24th District from 2005 to 2021. He also served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005, and as a City Councilman and Mayor of Carrollton, Texas. He has prior professional experience as a real estate developer and homebuilder. He is a member of the Southern Nazarene University Board of Trustees. Marchant graduated from Southern Nazarene with a bachelor’s degree in religion, and received an honorary doctorate of letters from Southern Nazarene in 1999.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.