Texas Governor Appoints Lake to Public Utility Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Peter Lake to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire September 1, 2023. If confirmed by the Senate, the Governor will designate Peter as Chairman of the PUC. PUC regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

“Peter Lake has been a diligent public servant throughout his time with the Texas Water Development Board, and I am confident he will bring a fresh perspective and trustworthy leadership to the PUC,” said Governor Abbott. “Peter’s expertise in the Texas energy industry and business management will make him an asset to the agency. I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Peter’s appointment.”

Peter Lake of Austin has served on the Texas Water Development Board since December 2015, and as chairman since 2018. He is the former head of business development at Lake Ronel Oil Company, and previously served as director of special projects for VantageCap Partners. Originally, from Tyler, he has also worked as a trader and director of research at Gambit Trading, a member firm of the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange specializing in futures and other derivatives. He is a member of the Edmund Burke Society at the University of Chicago School of Law and former co-president of the Texas Club at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. Lake received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy, with a specialization in economics, from the University of Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.