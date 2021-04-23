  • Fri. Apr 23rd, 2021

Texas Governor Appoints Ken Johnson to Board of Nursing

Apr 23, 2021
AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ken Johnson to the Texas Board of Nursing for a term set to expire January 31, 2027.  The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders.  The board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.

Ken Johnson of San Angelo is a Registered Nurse and serves as a Licensed Vocational Nurse Instructor at Howard College – Big Spring.  He also serves as an emergency nurse at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.  He is a member of the Texas Association of Vocational Nurse Educators.  In addition, he served in the United States Marine Corps, and received an Honorable Discharge.  Johnson received an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Howard College – Big Spring.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

