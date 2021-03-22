Texas Governor Appoints Keeney to Board of Pilot Commissioners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jon Keeney to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports for a term set to expire on September 1, 2021.

Jon Keeney of Taylor Lake Village is the Mayor of the City of Taylor Lake Village. He is a former member of the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy and former board chair of The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, Interfaith Caring Ministries, and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Keeney received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Nuclear Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a Master of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.