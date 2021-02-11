Texas Governor Appoints Howell To 455th Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dustin Howell as Judge of the 455th Judicial District Court in Travis County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Dustin Howell of Austin is the former Judge of the 200th Judicial District Court and 459th Judicial District Court, both in Travis County. He previously served as an associate at Baker Botts and McKool Smith P.C., and as an assistant solicitor general for the Office of the Texas Attorney General. He is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is a Barrister in the Lloyd Lochridge Inn of Court. He is a former board chair of the Texas Young Lawyers Association and board member of the Austin Young Lawyers Association. He currently serves on the Texas Lyceum Board of Directors, and is a former member of the Bookspring Board of Directors and the Texas Tech Law Alumni Executive Committee. Howell received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.