Texas Governor Appoints Heather Hines Wright To 456th Judicial District Court

(STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Heather Hines Wright as Judge of the 456th Judicial District Court in Guadalupe County, effective January 1, 2021, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Heather Hines Wright of Seguin is an assistant county attorney and serves as a felony prosecutor for the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office. She previously served as an associate attorney for Knobles, Raetzsch, Moore, & Eveld, LLP in Seguin. She is a member of Buck Fever Board of Directors. Wright received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas A&M University School of Law.