  • Wed. May 5th, 2021
Politics

Texas Governor Appoints Gore to Board of Educator Certification

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rex Gore to the State Board of Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.  The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Rex Gore of Austin is President of PJS of Texas and cofounder of CleanScapes.  He is a former board member of Building Owners and Managers Association, Real Estate Council of Austin, Austin Chamber of Commerce, and the Boy Scouts of America.  He is a regional board member for IDEA Public Schools, member of the Texas Business Leadership Council Education Task Force.  He is the co-founder and board member of PelotonU and former board chair of TCSA – Charter Schools Now C4 and Regents School of Austin.  Gore received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics and a Master of Business Administration from Kansas State University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

