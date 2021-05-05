  • Wed. May 5th, 2021
Texas Governor Appoints Geddes to Real Estate Research Advisory Committee

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Patrick Geddes to the Real Estate Research Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The committee reviews and approves proposals submitted to the board of directors of the Texas A&M University System relating to staffing and general policies of the Real Estate Center.  The committee decides the priority ranking of research studies the center conducts.

Patrick Geddes of McKinney is an Attorney at Platt Cheema Richmond, PLLC.  He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is a board member on the City of McKinney Board of Adjustment.  Geddes received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree and a Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law from Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

