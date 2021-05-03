Texas Governor Appoints Francis to Diabetes Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott appointed Gary Francis, M.D., Ph.D. to the Texas Diabetes Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The council addresses issues affecting people with diabetes in Texas and advises the Texas Legislature on legislation that is needed to develop and maintain a statewide system of quality education services to all people with diabetes and health professionals who offer diabetes treatment and education.

Gary Francis, M.D., Ph.D. of San Antonio is Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Thyroid Association, Endocrine Society, American Thyroid Association Guidelines Committee, and the Clinical Thyroidology Editorial Board. He was Honorably Discharged as a Retired Colonel from the United States Army. Francis received a bachelor’s degree from University of Florida, a Medical Doctor degree from University of Florida College of Medicine and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Biochemistry from the University of Florida.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.