Texas Governor Appoints Five to Physician Assistant Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott as appointed Lali Shipley to the Texas Physician Assistant Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor has reappointed Clay Bulls, Karrie Lynn Crosby, Victor Ho, M.D., and Andrew Sauer, D.M.Sc. The board issues physician assistant licenses to qualified individuals to practice in the State of Texas.

Lali Shipley of Austin is a project manager and designer for Weiss Architecture. She is a former member of the American Institute of Architecture Students and a current member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. She most recently completed two years of service on the Board of Directors at the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. Shipley received a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship from Grove City College and a Master of Architecture, with a concentration in Historic Preservation from The University of Texas at San Antonio. While her preservation work began with an award-winning independent study of Argentina’s historic conservation approaches in Buenos Aires, her work on Austin’s Baker School was recently recognized with Preservation Austin’s Merit Award for Rehabilitation.

Clay Bulls of Abilene is a Physician Assistant in Hospital Medicine with Schumacher Clinical Partners at Hendrick Medical Center South. He is also an Assistant professor at the Hardin-Simmons University Physician Assistant program in Abilene. He is a member of the Texas Academy of Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants. He holds a Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) in Hospital Medicine through the NCCPA. Bulls received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from McMurry University, a Physician Assistant degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and his Master of Physician Assistant Studies from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Karrie Lynn Crosby of Robinson is a Physician Assistant practicing in family medicine at the Baylor Scott and White Waco Clinic. Prior to that, she has worked in Orthopedics within BSW at Southwest Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Texas Academy of Physician Assistants. Crosby received a Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from The University of Texas Pan-American.

Victor Ho, M.D. of Houston is an Emergency Medicine Physician and the Founder and Owner of Beaumont Emergency Medical Association, PLLC. He also serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He previously served as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team Medical Director, where he trained as an active member on a tactical unit. He is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and American Academy of Emergency Medicine. In addition, he is a member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians, the Texas Association of Free-standing Emergency Centers, the National Association of Free-standing Emergency Centers and the American Medical Association. Ho received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. He also completed his residency in emergency medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he served as Chief Resident.

Andrew Sauer, D.M.Sc. of Amarillo is a Physician Assistant specializing in chronic pain. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Texas Academy of Physician Assistants, and the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. In addition, he is a member of the Top of Texas Physician Assistant Society and is a certified Nuclear Medicine Technologist with the Nuclear Medicine Certification Board. Sauer received an Associate of Applied Science in radiology, as well as Nuclear Medicine from Amarillo College, a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and a Doctor of Medical Science from Lynchburg University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.