Texas Governor Appoints Five to Commission on Fire Protection

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Christopher G. Cantu, David Coatney, Michael Glynn, Clyde Loll, and Tim Smith to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, Governor Abbott named J.P. Steelman as chair of the Commission. The Commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry.

Christopher G. Cantu of Round Rock is a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones. He previously served in the United States Air Force, earning the rank of Colonel and received an Honorable Discharge. He is a member of the Air Force Association, Round Rock Rotary and is a Board Member of Catholic Charities of Central Texas. Cantu received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in Information Management from Webster University, and a Master of Arts from Air University in Military Science.

David Coatney of College Station is Chief Executive Officer for the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) and was an active firefighter for over 33 years prior to joining TEEX. He is chair of Texas First Responder Advisory Council, senior member of Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, and a member of TDEM Advisory Committee, FEMA Region 6 Advisory Committee, and the International Association of Fire Chiefs. Coatney served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force Reserve, receiving an Honorable Discharge from both branches. Coatney received a Bachelor of Arts in Occupation Education and a Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Wayland Baptist University and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Texas A&M University.

Michael Glynn of Roanoke is a Fire Captain for the Fort Worth Fire Department and an adjunct instructor at Tarrant County College. He is the president for the Fort Worth Firefighters Association-IAFF Local 440, trustee for the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters and a member, service representative and labor education instructor for the International Association of Fire Fighters. Glynn received an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from San Antonio College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

Clyde Loll of Huntsville is the Vice President of Compliance and Quality, Health, Safety and Environment for Gulf Coast Marine Contractors, LLC. He is serves on the board of the International Board of Certified Safety Managers and is a member of the American Society of Quality and the American Society of Safety Professionals. Loll attended San Jacinto College and Sam Houston State University.

Tim Smith of Lubbock is an Emergency Room Nurse Administrator for Star ER in Lubbock. He is Fire Chief/EMS Director for the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, serves on the Board of Directors for Regional Advisory Council RAC-A, and is president of both the Lubbock County Fire Fighters Association and State Firefighters and Fire Marshals Association. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lubbock Christian University and a Paramedic Certification from Texas Tech University.

J.P. Steelman of Longview is the Fire Chief of the City of Longview and an instructor at Kilgore College Fire Academy. He serves as regional director for the Northeast Region of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association and is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Texas Task Force-1, Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, Texas Emergency Management Assistance Team, and the East Texas Council of Government Homeland Security Advisory Committee. Additionally, he is board member of See Saw Children’s Place Daycare, past president of the Longview (Greggton) Rotary Club, and a panel member of the Sabine Industrial District Citizen’s Advisory Panel. Steelman received an Associate of Applied Science in the area of fire protection technology and his fire protection certification from Kilgore College Fire Academy. He also completed the Executive Fire Officer Program with the National Fire Academy, Texas Fire Chiefs Academy through the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, and the Texas Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.