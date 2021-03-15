Texas Governor Appoints Five to Board of Public Accountancy

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Olivia Espinoza Riley, Susan I. Adams, Sheila M. Vallés-Pankratz, Ray R. Garcia, and Renee Foshee to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Texas State Board of Public Accountancy protects the public by ensuring that persons issued certificates as certified public accountants (CPAs) possess the necessary education, skills, and capabilities and that they perform competently in the profession of public accountancy.

Olivia Espinoza Riley of Addison is an Accounting Supervisor at CBRE, Inc. She is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Dallas Chapter of the Texas Society of CPA’s. Riley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Susan I. Adams of Colleyville is a shareholder of Huselton Morgan & Maultsby, PC. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, she is a member of Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance and the Tarrant County Bar Association. S he serves on the board and finance committees of The Warm Place, Child Care Associates, and Bethesda Christian School and on the Accounting Advisory Board of the University of North Texas. Adams received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of North Texas.

Sheila M. Vallés-Pankratz of Mission is Executive Vice President of Hollis Rutledge and Associates, Inc. She most recently served as chair of the Manufactured Housing Board. Previously, she served as a Commissioner for the Mission Housing Authority and president of the Mission Library Board. Additionally, she was a member of the Mission Chamber of Commerce and the Hidalgo County Workforce Board Planning Committee. Vallés-Pankratz received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English from The University of Texas Pan American and a Master of Public Administration with a Specialization in Fiscal Administration from Ohio State University.

Ray R. Garcia of Houston is a Partner of over 20 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Throughout his career, he has held various senior leadership roles, including U.S. and Mexico Assurance Operations Leader and the U.S. Board of Partners. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, he is a board member of the Coastal Conservation Association of Texas, an executive board member of The 100 Club, and a Celebration of Reading Committee member of the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation. Garcia received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas A&M University.

Renee Foshee of San Marcos is an Assistant Professor at Angelo State University. She is a member of the San Antonio and San Angelo Chapters of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, she is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the American Bar Association. Foshee received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Abilene Christian University, a Master of Accountancy from Texas State University, a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law, a Master of Laws in Trial Advocacy from Temple University Beasley School of Law, and a Master of Laws in Taxation from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.