Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rachelle Daniel to the Texas Early Learning Council for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Texas Early Learning Council serves as Texas’ state advisory council as required by the federal Improving Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007. The Council utilizes its breadth of stakeholder representation to increase coordination and collaboration across state agencies and local program and service providers in order to improve the quality of and access to early childhood services across Texas. In 2019, the Council will lead a statewide birth-five needs assessment and strategic plan as part of Texas’ Preschool Development Grant project.
Rachelle Daniel of Pflugerville is Director of Daycare Regional Operations for the Texas Health and Human Services, Regulatory Services-Childcare Regulation. Daniel received a Bachelor of Social Work from The University of Texas at Austin.
More Stories
Vermont Governor To Meet With President Joe Biden
Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott will meet with President Biden, Vice President Harris, the Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labor and a...
Texas Governor, HHSC: Funding For Behavioral Health Services
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce $210 Million In Federal Emergency Funding For Behavioral Health Services Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas...
South Dakota Governor Makes Announcement Regarding Penitentiary
PIERRE, SD (STL.News) At approximately 7:00 pm Central time tonight, Governor Kristi Noem was briefed on a summary of an internal review...
Pennsylvania: Trivium Packaging Expands in Columbia County
Wolf Administration: Metal Packaging Manufacturer Expands Operations, Bringing Nearly 50 New Jobs to Columbia County Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that...
Oregon Governor Appoints Kelly Kritzer as Judge in Klamath County
Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced that she will appoint Kelly Kritzer to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy...
Oklahoma Governor: Steven Harpe to Serve as State COO
Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today that Steven Harpe will take over as Oklahoma’s next chief operating officer to oversee cabinet...