Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rachelle Daniel to the Texas Early Learning Council for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Texas Early Learning Council serves as Texas’ state advisory council as required by the federal Improving Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007. The Council utilizes its breadth of stakeholder representation to increase coordination and collaboration across state agencies and local program and service providers in order to improve the quality of and access to early childhood services across Texas. In 2019, the Council will lead a statewide birth-five needs assessment and strategic plan as part of Texas’ Preschool Development Grant project.

Rachelle Daniel of Pflugerville is Director of Daycare Regional Operations for the Texas Health and Human Services, Regulatory Services-Childcare Regulation. Daniel received a Bachelor of Social Work from The University of Texas at Austin.