Texas Governor Appoints Andrade to Board of Social Worker Examiners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Katie Andrade to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Katie Andrade of Mt. Pleasant is a Licensed Master’s Social Worker at Titus Regional Medical Center. She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is a former member of the Texas A&M University – Commerce Honor Society and previously interned in the Master’s Social Workers Program with Communities in Schools. Andrade received both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Social Work from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.