  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
Texas Governor Appoints Andrade to Board of Social Worker Examiners

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Apr 29, 2021 , , , ,
AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Katie Andrade to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.  The board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Katie Andrade of Mt. Pleasant is a Licensed Master’s Social Worker at Titus Regional Medical Center.  She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is a former member of the Texas A&M University – Commerce Honor Society and previously interned in the Master’s Social Workers Program with Communities in Schools.  Andrade received both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Social Work from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

