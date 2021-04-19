Texas Governor Appoints 7 to Radiation Advisory Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Roland Benke, Ph.D. and Lisa Masters, D.D.S. and reappointed Mark Harvey, Ph.D., Sanjay Narayan, Gerald Powell, and Simon Trubek, M.D. to the Texas Radiation Advisory Board for terms set to expire April 16, 2027. Additionally, he appointed Michael Britt for a term set to expire April 16, 2025. The board advises the state on radiation issues and reviews the rules, policies and programs of state agencies that regulate radiation.

Roland Benke, Ph.D. of Austin is a Director of Renaissance Code Development and President of Tac-Alert. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Health Physics and a Radiological Operations Support Specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He advises the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the revision of the Multi-Agency Radiation Survey and Site-Investigation Manual (MARSSIM) through the Science Advisory Board and is a member of the Health Physics Society and American Nuclear Society. Benke received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Nuclear Engineering, a Master of Engineering in Radiological Health, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Lisa Masters, D.D.S. of San Antonio is a periodontist at Masters Dental Group. She is chair of the Anesthesia Advisory Committee of the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners and a member of the Continuing Education Subcommittee of the American Dental Association. Masters received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery and a Master of Science in Biomedical Science from the UT Health School of Dentistry.

Mark Harvey, Ph.D. of Houston is an associate professor of physics at Texas Southern University. He is a member of the Health Physics Society, American Association of Physicists in Medicine, National Society of Black Physicists, and the American Physical Society. He also serves as a technical reviewer for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and is a former volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Virginia. He mentors students on research involving computational modeling and measurement of stray radiation in both radiotherapy and applied research laboratory facilities. He has held postdoctoral research positions at the Brookhaven National Laboratory (Upton, NY) in experimental high-energy nuclear physics and also at the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, TX) in medical physics. Hehas given numerous research presentations at national and international conferences and been awarded federally funded grants from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, National Science Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health. Harvey received a Bachelor of Science in physics from Virginia State University and a Master of Science in physics and a Doctor of Philosophy in nuclear physics from Hampton University.

Sanjay Narayan of Dallas is a practicing attorney and litigator. He is a member of the Texas State Bar, New York State Bar, The Federalist Society, and the South Asian Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is a member of the Duke University Alumni Association and the University of Pennsylvania Law School Alumni Association, and is a Pro Bono contributor to the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program. Narayan received a Bachelor of Science in economics and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Duke University, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and a Certificate of Study in business economics and public policy from the Wharton School of Business. He is also a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) well versed in data privacy issues.

Gerald Powell of Bay City is President and Chief Executive Officer of the STP Nuclear Operating Company. He is a member of the American Nuclear Society and has served as chairman of the Nuclear Power Institute Advisory Council, Matagorda County United Way Board of Directors, Bay City Independent School District Board of Trustees, and the Bay City Country Club Board of Directors. He also volunteers for the Texas A&M Nuclear Engineering Advisory Council, EPRI Chemistry and Health Physics Committee, and the EPRI Nuclear Power Council. Powell received a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University.

Simon Trubek, M.D. is the Chief of the Molecular Radiology Section at ARA Diagnostic Imaging. He is a member of the American Board of Radiology and the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. Trubek received a Bachelor of Science in Physiology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine.

Michael Britt of New Braunfels is owner of Britt Claims and Consulting Services, and has spent over 20 years in the insurance industry. He serves as a board member of the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation. Additionally, he is a member of the New Braunfels Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Canyon Lake Lions Club.