Texas Governor Appoints 5 To OneStar National Service Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brenda Dees, Marcos Delgado, and Charles “Chuck” Wright and reappointed Ronnie Hagerty, Ph.D. to the OneStar National Service Commission for terms set to expire on March 15, 2024. Additionally, Governor appointed Michelle Brewer for a term set to expire March 15, 2023. The commission serves as the state’s liaison to the Corporation for National and Community Service, fulfilling the duties prescribed and oversees Texas’ participation in Corporation for National and Community Service programs, and prepares a comprehensive three-year national service plan for the state annually. Additionally, the Commission helps to oversee the Rebuild Texas Fund to help Texans recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Brenda Dees of Beeville is the Executive Director of CASA of Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. She serves as secretary for Baptist Health Ministries and Board Member of the Rialto Preservation Society. She has spent 25 years in leadership roles in nonprofit management and administration. Dees received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Texas A&I University and a Master of Arts in Counseling from Corpus Christi State University.

Marcos Delgado of El Paso is Executive Vice President for the Borderplex Alliance. He is a member of International Economic Development Council, Texas Economic Development Council and Association of the United States Army. Delgado received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from The University of Texas El Paso and a Master of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Ronnie Hagerty, Ph.D. of Houston is assistant vice president of community relations and talent management for the United Way of Greater Houston. She is an adjunct professor at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and former lecturer at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. She serves as a board member for The Rose, and as an advisory committee member for the Houston Arts Alliance, Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, Career Gear, and University of Houston Downtown Master’s in Nonprofit Management program. She is a member of the PowerTools for Nonprofits Advisory Board and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Houston. She was previously a member of Renewing our Communities Advisory Committee and the American Diabetes Association. Hagerty received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Saint Mary’s College – Notre Dame, Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston, and Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership and change from Antioch University.

Charles “Chuck” Wright of Frisco is the founder and an IAR with Lone Star Wealth Strategies, under the RIA of Eagle Strategies, a national registered investment advisor firm. He is a member of the Society of Financial Services Professionals. Wright is a Board Member of the DFW USO, Historian for Marine Corps League Collin County, and Vice Chair of the Texas Veteran’s Commission’s Fund for Veteran Assistance. In 2016, he received the 26th Congressional District’s Veteran Commendation Award. Wright served in the United States Marine Corps as a CH 46 Pilot. He deployed twice to WESTPAC and would earn 2 Meritorious Unit Commendations and 2 Sea Service Deployment ribbons. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from The University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), and became the first Marine Corps officer commissioned from UTSA.

Michelle Brewer of Silsbee is Disaster Recovery Director for Hardin County. She also serves as the Executive Director for Hardin County Strong LTRG and is a member of Disaster Leadership Team, Southeast Texas VOAD and Texas VOAD. Brewer is a graduate of Lumberton High School.