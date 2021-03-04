Texas Governor Appoints 4 to Upper Colorado River Authority

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Leslie Lasater and reappointed Reese Braswell and Erica Hall to the Upper Colorado River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named Nancy Blackwell as chair of the board.

Leslie Lasater of San Angelo is a realtor with ERA Newlin and Company and owner of Company Printing. Her professional memberships include San Anglo Association of Realtors, Texas Real Estate Commission, National Federation of Independent Businesses and formerly the Beefmaster Cattlewomen Association. She is a former president of the Junior League of San Angelo. Lasater received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a financial real estate option from Angelo State University.

Reese Braswell of Bronte is a branch manager and the compliance officer at First National Bank of Sterling City. He currently serves as the president and treasurer of the Bronte 4B Economic Development Corp. In addition, he is a member and past president of the Lions Club. Braswell received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Business from Angelo State University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Erica Hall of Abilene is an attorney and owner of Law Office of Erica E. Hall, PLLC. She is a member of the Texas Bar Foundation and State Bar of Texas, including the Family Law Section, Child Protection Section, and the District 14 Grievance Committee. In addition, she is a member of the National Center for Children’s Literature Board of Directors and Beyond the Bench-Taylor County and a former board member of the Alliance for Women and Children. She also provides legal training for CASA of the Big Country. Hall received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Nancy Blackwell, P.E. of Ballinger is a principal with AEI Engineering, a Baxter & Woodman company. She is a past president of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and currently serves on the boards of the Texas Engineering Foundation and the National MATHCOUNTS Foundation. Blackwell received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.