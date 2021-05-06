Texas Governor Appoints 4 to State Board of Dental Examiners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Yvonne E. Maldonado, D.D.S. and Marquita Pride and reappointed Margo Y. Melchor, Ed.D. and Robert G. “Bob” McNeill, D.D.S., M.D. to the State Board of Dental Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, Governor Abbott names David H. Yu, D.D.S. as chair of the board. The board regulates the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene in the state.

Yvonne E. Maldonado, D.D.S. of El Paso is a general dentist and managing partner of The Dental Ark, PLLC. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, El Paso District Dental Society and an Associate member of the Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. In addition, she currently serves on the American Dental Association’s Council on Dental Benefit Programs and is one of the ADA’s representatives to the Dental Quality Alliance. Maldonado received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Mary’s University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from The University of Texas Health Science Center – Houston.

Marquita Pride of Little Elm is human resource generalist at Anderson Merchandisers. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management, Dallas Human Resources, and a committee chairwoman for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She previously served as a committee chair for Relay for Life, and as treasurer of the Huston-Tillotson Pre-Alumni Council. Pride received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Huston-Tillotson University and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Argosy University.

Margo Y. Melchor, Ed.D. of Houston is a licensed dental hygienist and the director of community outreach and associate professor at UTHealth The University of Texas at Houston School of Dentistry. She is a board member of the Hispanic Dental Association Foundation and a member of the American Dental Hygienists Association. Additionally, she is a past president and an active member of the Hispanic Dental Association. In these organizations, she continues to serve in various committees. Locally in Houston, she is a board member of the San Jose Clinic. Melchor received a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from The University of Texas at Houston Health Science Center at Houston Dental Branch and a Doctor of Education in Professional Leadership from The University of Houston.

Robert “Bob” G. McNeill, D.D.S., M.D. of Dallas is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in private practice. He is a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, a Diplomate and member of the examination committee with the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and an examiner with the Western Regional Examination Board. He is a current board member with the Dallas County Dental Society Foundation and the past president of the American Student Dental Association. He previously served as a member of the Blue Ribbon Panel on Dental Anesthesia/Sedation Safety and a staff dentist with the dental board. McNeill received a Bachelor of Science with honors in Biology and Psychology from McMaster University, a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, and his Medical degree and specialty certificate from Case Western Reserve University. He is currently completing his healthcare leadership and management Executive M.B.A. at the University of Texas at Dallas/UT Southwestern Medical Center.

David H. Yu, D.D.S. of Austin is a board-certified periodontist and owner of Dr. Yu and Associates and Periodontal Surgical Arts. He is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, Southwest Society of Periodontics, Texas Society of Periodontists, Texas Dental Association, and the Capital Area Dental Society. Yu received a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from Indiana University, a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Indiana University School of Dentistry, and General Practice Hospital Residency and specialty training in Periodontology at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.