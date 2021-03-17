Texas Governor Appoints 3 to GBRA Board of Directors

Governor Abbott Appoints Three to Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Shelia L. Old and Andra Wisian and reappointed Dennis Patillo to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors (GBRA) for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. GBRA oversees water resources for the communities in its 10 county district.

Sheila L. Old of Seguin is President and Attorney at The Old Law Firm, P.C. She serves as vice-president of the Guadalupe County Bar Association and is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Association of Family Defense Attorneys and the Comal County Bar Association. She sits on the board of the Navarro Education Foundation and is a member and past-president of the Guadalupe County Aggie Moms Club. She has also held leadership positions in a number of other charitable and service organizations. Old received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.

Andra Wisian of Boerne is a self-employed creative media consultant. She is a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, National Cutting Horse Association, Red Angus Association of America, Texas Farm Bureau, and Boerne/Kendall County Economic Development Corporation. She has volunteered as president of the Kendall County Youth Ag and Equestrian Center and treasurer of the Kendall County 4-H Horse Club. Wisian received a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities from the University of Houston-Victoria.

Dennis Patillo of Victoria is President of Stewart Title of the Coastal Bend Inc., providing title services in Victoria, DeWitt, Calhoun, Wharton, Goliad, Uvalde, and Real counties. He is also president of Evangelynn Hospitality LLC, past chairman of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, the Houston Association of Realtors, and the Texas Association of Realtors. He has served on a number of boards and commissions including the Texas Tax Reform Commission, the University of Houston Commission on Downward Expansion, the Victoria County Airport Commission, and DeTar Healthcare Board of Trustees. Patillo received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Houston.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.