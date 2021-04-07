Texas Governor Appoints 3 to Commission on Jail Standards

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sheriff Pinky Gonzales and Ross Reyes and reappointed Sheriff Kelly Rowe to the Commission on Jail Standards for terms set to expire January 31, 2027. The commission establishes standards for the care and treatment of county prisoners, construction, maintenance and operation of county jails.

Pinky Gonzales of Refugio is the Refugio County Sheriff, and previously served as a State Game Warden with Texas Parks & Wildlife. He is the vice president of the Coastal Bend Peace Officer Association and Seargeant of Arms for the Regional Sheriffs Alliance. He is a board member of the Gulf Bent MHMR and volunteers as a member of the Lions Club. Sheriff Gonzales attended the Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Academy.

Ross Reyes of Melissa is an associate attorney with Littler Mendelson. He is a member of the Texas State Bar and the American Bar Association. Previously, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Reyes received a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.

Kelly Rowe of Lubbock is the Lubbock County Sheriff, and has over 28 years of law enforcement service. He is the 1st vice president of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, past president of the Texas Jail Association, and chairman of TEEX Criminal Justice Academy Advisory Board. Additionally, he is a board manager of the 911 Emergency Communication District and a member of the American Jail Association, National Sheriff’s Association, Texas Corrections Association, and the StarCare Board. Sheriff Rowe attended the New Mexico Military Institute before serving in, and being honorably discharged from both the United States Army, then the Texas Army National Guard. He then received his peace officer training from the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.