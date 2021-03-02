Texas Governor Appoints 3 to Board of Pardons & Paroles

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Linda Molina and reappointed David Gutierrez and Ed Robertson to the Board of Pardons and Paroles for terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2027. The board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the governor.

Linda Molina of San Antonio is an attorney in private practice at Duarte & Molina, P.C., and she serves as a Municipal Judge for the City of Sandy Oaks, Texas. Previously, she worked as a prosecutor for the Bexar County District Attorney’s office and as Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Attorney General. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the San Antonio Bar Association and a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Medical Board. Molina received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish from Southern Methodist University, a Master of Arts in Spanish from The University of Texas at San Antonio, and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

David Gutierrez of Salado has served on the Board of Pardons and Paroles since 2009. He has 35 years of experience in criminal justice and law enforcement, including 11 years as Sheriff of Lubbock County. He formerly served as chair of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Correctional Office on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments Advisory Board, and he is past president of the Texas Corrections Association and the Texas Jail Association. Sheriff Gutierrez received a Bachelor of Science from Wayland Baptist University.

Ed Robertson of Pflugerville is a 26-year-veteran of public service. Previously, Robertson served as a Governor’s Advisor in the Division of Budget, Planning and Policy, where he was the Governor’s Designee and Chair of the Texas State Preservation Board and the Texas Bond Review Board. Prior to serving in the Governor’s Office, he worked as a Budget and Performance Analyst for the Legislative Budget Board and worked closely with state agencies, as well as the House Appropriations Committee and the Senate Finance Committee. He previously worked as a Budget Analyst for the City of Austin as well. He volunteers as an assistant coach for the Round Rock Little League and as a parent volunteer at Hendrickson High School. Robertson received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Science from Trinity University in San Antonio.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.