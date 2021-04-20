Texas Governor Appoints 3 to Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jacob Boggus, Sally Harris King, and Stephanie Johnston to the Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board licenses and regulates occupational therapy services in the state of Texas.

Jacob Boggus of Harlingen is the General Manager of Boggus Ford Harlingen. He is a board member of Valley Automotive Dealers Association and Valley Zoological Society, Vice President of the Texas Dealer Academy Member in the Texas Automotive Dealers Association, Budget and Admissions Committee Member of the United Way of Northern Cameron County and an Executive Board Member for the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce. Boggus received a Bachelor of Finance from Missouri State University.

Sally Harris King of Houston is a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant with Harris Health System. She is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association, Texas Occupational Therapy Association, and National Alliance for Mental Health. She is a volunteer with the Houston Food Bank and No One Dies Alone and a former volunteer with Rebuild Houston. King received an Occupational Therapy Assistant Certification from Houston Community College, and has a practice area of emphasis in mental health designation from the National Board for Certification of Occupational Therapy. She is currently an American Leadership Forum Fellow and will graduate as a Senior Fellow October 2021.

Stephanie Johnston, O.T.D. of Magnolia is Professor and Fieldwork Coordinator for the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at Lone Star College – Tomball. In addition, she is co-creator of the Occupational Therapy Practitioner Re-entry Program at Lone Star College. She is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), Texas Occupational Therapy Association (TOTA), and World Federation of Occupational Therapy (WFOT). She received the prestigious Roster of Fellows Award from AOTA, and is an active member of Spring First Church. Johnston received a Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts, and a Post Professional Clinical Doctorate in Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.