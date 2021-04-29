Texas Governor Appoints 3 to Board of Medical Radiologic Technology

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Shaila D. Parkers and reappointed Nicholas Beckmann, M.D. and Scott Morren to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology for terms set to expire February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named Faraz Khan, M.D. as chair of the board. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of radiologic technology.

Shaila D. Parker of Dallas is a professional organizer and the owner of LH Executive Services. She is a member of the Richardson Chamber of Commerce and the American Society of Professional Organizers. She also serves as the librarian at Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Parker received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Kinesiology from the University of North Texas – Denton.

Nicholas Beckmann, M.D. of Houston is an associate professor of radiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He is a member of the American College of Radiology, Texas Radiological Society, American Society of Emergency Radiologists, American Board of Radiology, Society of Skeletal Radiology and Radiological Society of North America. Beckmann received a Bachelor of Arts in biology from the University of Kansas and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Scott Morren of Anton is the lead MRI technologist at Covenant Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He is a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists and South Plains Society of Radiological Technologists. In addition, he is a member of the American Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety. Morren received an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology from South Plains College.

Faraz Khan, M.D. of Houston is a staff and interventional radiologist at Synergy Radiology Associates. He is a member of the Texas Medical Association, Harris County Medical Society, Radiology Society of North America, American College of Radiology and Texas Radiologic Society. He also volunteers with the Houston Food Bank. Khan received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He completed his radiology training at Washington University in St. Louis.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.