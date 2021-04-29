Texas Governor Appoints 2 to Funeral Service Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tim Brown and reappointed Larry Allen to the Texas Funeral Service Commission for terms to expire February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named Allen as chair of the commission. The commission establishes standards to license funeral directors and embalmers.

Tim Brown of McAllen is the manager of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home and is a member of the Texas Funeral Directors Association. He volunteers for the Mission Ambulance Advisory Board and the Vanguard Academy Charter School Board of Trustees. Previously, he served on the Mission Boys and Girls Club Board, Mission Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and the Mission Regional Medical Center Board of Directors. Brown received his certification from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Services.

Larry Allen of Mesquite is a retired Lieutenant of the Mesquite Police Department with 35 years of service in law enforcement. He is a former member of the National Emergency Number Association and the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials. Previously, he served as chair of the Mesquite Planning and Zoning Commission and the Mesquite Capital Improvement Advisory Committee. He also is the former commander on the Police Support Team for the Mesquite Police Department.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.