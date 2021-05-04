Texas Governor Appoints 2 to Board of Department of Motor Vehicles

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Christian Alvarado and Sharla L. Omumu to the Board of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, Governor Abbott has named Charles Bacarisse to serve as Chair of the board. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles provides customer services that include vehicle registration, regulation of vehicle dealers, and grants to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts, among others.

Christian Alvarado of Austin is co-founder and partner of CB Capital, LLC. He is the past board president for Austin Angels, board member of Friends of the Children Austin, a member of the Dell Children’s Trust, and a volunteer for the Lake Travis Youth Sports Association. Governor Abbott previously appointed him to serve on the board of the Department of Information Resources, and he is a former member of the One Call Board of Texas. He is an active member of the State Bar of Texas and previously served as Chief of Staff at the Railroad Commission of Texas and as a corporate attorney at Jackson Walker, LLP. Alvarado received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Texas and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Sharla L. Omumu of Cypress is Director of Incentives for Gulf States Toyota, Inc. She has held several positions at Gulf States Toyota since 2001. She is an active member of the Sherriff’s Association of Texas and the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto, and a supporter of several other local organizations. Omumu received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Omumu will serve as the manufacturer or distributor license-holding representative.

Charles Bacarisse of Houston is Vice President of Major Gifts at Houston Baptist University. He is a former board member of the Department of Information Resources, where he served as Chair. He served for 13 years as the District Clerk of Harris County. Previously, he served on the boards of the County and District Clerks Association of Texas, Neighborhood Centers Inc., the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Houston Chapter, and Downtown Houston Association. Bacarisse received a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Southern Methodist University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.