Texas Governor: Appointments to Historical Records Advisory Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tara Turk-Zaafran to the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Jelain Chubb and Malinda L. Cowen for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025 and February 1, 2024, respectively. The board works to improve archival and records storage conditions throughout the state and ensures that permanent records documenting Texas’ history as a colony, province, republic and state are preserved for future generations.

Tara Turk-Zaafran of Houston is the Head of Social Studies and Head of Middle School Religious Studies at ILM Academy, where she teaches social studies for grades 6th, 7th, and 8th. She also helped develop the school’s social studies and religious studies curricula. Additionally, she leads the school’s interfaith program, which connects students at Houston-area Christian, Jewish, and Islamic schools. She actively works with Jerusalem Peace Builders, and previously was a chemistry and biology teacher at public and private schools in Texas and Florida. Turk-Zaafran received a degree in microbiology and immunology from the University of Miami Coral Gables, and a Master of Education from the University of Houston. She is currently pursuing a third degree, a Master of Arts in Religious Education, at the Chicago Theological Seminary.

Jelain Chubb of Austin is the director of the Archives and Information Services Division and Texas state archivist at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. She is a fellow of the Society of American Archivists, and a member of the Council of State Archivists, National Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators, Society of Southwest Archivists and the Texas State Historical Association. Chubb received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, a Master of Arts in Applied History with a specialization in archival administration and a Master in Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina at Columbia.

Malinda L. Cowen of Beeville is a retired educator. She was previously director of Special Education at St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, and she previously served as the Special Education counselor at Beeville Independent School District. Cowen has served in several leadership positions, including president of the Bee County Library Board, Soroptimist Club, and the Rosetta Club, and chairman of the South Texas Library System Advisory Council. Cowen received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas Tech University and a Master of Science in Counseling from Corpus Christi State University, now known as Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi.