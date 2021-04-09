Texas Governor Abbott Sends Letter To Vice President Harris

Governor Abbott Sends Letter To Vice President Harris Demanding Shut Down Of Federally Run Unaccompanied Minor Facility In San Antonio

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris demanding that the Biden Administration shut down the federally run unaccompanied minor facility in San Antonio. The Governor included a memo from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission that summarizes the allegations of sexual assault, bullying, understaffing, and disregard for COVID-19 protocols within the facility.

“The State of Texas previously warned about overcrowded conditions at these facilities, and now those conditions have led to allegations of child abuse and neglect,” reads the Governor’s letter. “Our repeated warnings and questions have gone ignored by President Biden, yourself, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. In your role as Border Czar, you have a duty to these children and the American people to act immediately. I implore you to act immediately to protect these children, secure the border, and end this crisis.”

Read the Governor’s letter.

Last week, Governor Abbott sent a letter Vice President Harris demanding answers and swift action from the Biden Administration to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border. In the letter, the Governor also urged Vice President Harris to visit the border to see the crisis for herself.

On March 6th, Governor Abbott announced Operation Lone Star to send law enforcement personnel and resources to high threat areas along the border. On March 17th, he expanded the Operation to include anti-human trafficking efforts.