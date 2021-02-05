Texas Governor Abbott Releases 2022-2023 Budget

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today released his budget for the 2022-2023 biennium. The Governor’s budget ensures that the State of Texas continues to build on the critical progress made in public school finance, property tax reform, disaster preparedness, school safety, and numerous other achievements of previous legislatures. It also ensures that Texas has the ability to look toward the future as our economy moves beyond the pandemic and the state makes critical investments without raising taxes on hardworking Texans.

“I truly believe that Texas will be able to meet its needs and serve the taxpayers and residents of our state during this biennium and beyond,” reads the Governor’s introductory letter. “We must also look toward the future as our economy moves beyond the pandemic. We will take action so the state can remain a model for the rest of the nation by providing for a healthier, safer, freer, and more prosperous Texas.”

Highlights of the Governor’s budget: