Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Weldon Riggs

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Weldon Riggs to the Evergreen Underground Water Conservation District for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The District is required to preserve, protect, conserve and recharge the underground water in Wilson, Atascosa, Karnes and Frio counties.

Weldon Riggs of the Black Hill Community in Atascosa County is a cattle rancher, raising Angus cattle in Atascosa and Bexar counties. He is a chapter director and scholarship chair of South Central Texas Independent Cattlemen’s Association, past president and life member of Alamo Area Beekeepers Association and Texas Beekeepers Association, and a charter committee member of the South Texas Bobwhite Brigade, a youth leadership camp. He is a member of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, San Antonio Livestock Exposition, South Texas Weather Modification Board, South Central Texas Water Planning Group – Region L, and the Horticulture Advisory Committee at Palo Alto College. Riggs received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences and a Master of Education in Agriculture Education from Texas A&M University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.