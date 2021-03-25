Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Three to Task Force

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Captain John Spann, Barbara “Kay” Kizer, and Stephanie Duke to the Task Force on Disaster Issues Affecting Persons Who Are Elderly and Persons Who Are Disabled for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Task Force on Disaster Issues Affecting Persons Who Are Elderly and Persons Who Are Disabled will study methods to more effectively accommodate persons who are elderly and persons with disabilities before, during, and after a disaster or emergency evacuation.

John Spann of Midlothian is a Patrol Officer for the TCU Police Department following his retirement from a 30-year career as a Captain for the Midlothian Police Department. He is a member of the Texas Association of Hostage Negotiators, the Texas Peace Officers Association, and the Emergency Managers Association of Texas. Spann received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Navarro College.

Barbara “Kay” Kizer of Lufkin is Founder and President of Kay’s Carry On and a Minister and Pastor at True Freedom International Ministries. She is a member of the Lufkin Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion, and the Disabled Army Veterans. Kizer received a Bachelor of Arts in human environmental studies and social work from Southeast Missouri State University.

Stephanie Duke of Houston is an attorney for Disability Rights Texas and an Equal Justice Works Disaster Resilience Fellow. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the American Bar Association, and the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, Disaster Legal Services Team. Duke received a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from the University of Oklahoma, a Master of Education from Houston Baptist University, and a Juris Doctor from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.