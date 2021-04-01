Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Three to Optometry Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ron Hopping, O.D., Carey Patrick, O.D., and Rene Pena to the Texas Optometry Board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board oversees licensing and regulation of optometrists in Texas.

Ron Hopping, O.D. of Friendswood is a Managing Partner with Hopping Eye Associates, LLP, where he serves as a Therapeutic Optometrist and Optometric Glaucoma Specialist. He is a member of the American Optometric Association, American Academy of Optometry, American Board of Optometry, and National Academies of Practice. In addition, he is a member of the Texas Optometric Association, Harris County Optometric Society, and the Association of Regulatory Boards in Optometry. Hopping received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Kenyon College, Doctor of Optometry from Southern California College of Optometry, and a Masters of Public Health from the University of Texas – School of Public Health.

Carey Patrick, O.D. of Allen is the President of Fairview Eyecare, P.A., where she serves as a Therapeutic Optometrist and Optometric Glaucoma Specialist. She is a member of the American Optometric Association, Texas Optometric Association, Northeast Texas Optometric Society, and Ocular Nutrition Society. In addition, she is a member of the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce, Fairview Economic Development Council, Fairview Rotary Club, and Girl Scouts of America. She is the recipient of the 2015 Mollie Armstrong Award for outstanding service to the profession of optometry in Texas. Patrick received a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from The University of Texas at Austin, studied for her Master of Arts in International Business Communications at the University of Texas at Dalla,s and graduated a Doctor of Optometry from the University of Houston College of Optometry.

Rene Pena of El Paso is an Audit Partner and Firm Managing Partner at Pena Briones McDaniel & Company. He is a member of the American Institute of Public Accountants and Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is a former member of the American Association of Forensic Examiners, Texas Board of Physical Therapy, Texas Board of Professional Geologists, El Paso Housing Authority and El Paso Employee Pension Board. Pena received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at El Paso.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.