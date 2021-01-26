Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Steve Ables

Governor Abbott Reappoints Ables Presiding Judge Of The Sixth Administrative Judicial Region

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Steve Ables as Presiding Judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Steve Ables of Kerrville is Presiding Judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region, and is Chairman of the Regional Presiding Judges. He previously served as Judge of the 216th Judicial District Court. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Center for the Judiciary Curriculum Committee, and is a founding board member of the Texas Judicial Foundation. He is former dean of the Texas College for New Judges and past chairman of the Texas Center for the Judiciary, Texas Judicial Section and Texas Judicial Ethics Committee and is a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. He is also a board member of the Cailloux Charitable Foundation, Hill County Youth Ranch Advisory Board and a member of the Hill Country Beginners Symphony Orchestra. Ables attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and received a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.