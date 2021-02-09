Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr.

ByPublisher3

Feb 9, 2021 , , ,
Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Jenkins As Presiding Officer Of Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr. as the presiding officer of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.  The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Williamson and Travis Counties.

Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr. of Austin is President of ABC Home & Commercial Services, a company he has owned and managed since 1983. He is former chairman and a current member of the Better Business Bureau and the Austin Chamber of Commerce, and he serves on the executive committee of the Texas Business Leadership Council.  He actively participates in his community as a board member of the Texas Higher Education Foundation, United Way of Greater Austin, Alzheimer’s Texas, and the American Heart Association.  Additionally, he previously served as a gubernatorial appointee and chair of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.  Governor Abbott first appointed him to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority in 2019.  Jenkins received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Texas A&M University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

New York Power Authority Renewed Partnership with Puerto Rico

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

North Carolina: Gilead Sciences Will Create 275 Jobs

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Education Lottery: Lidia Morris Mines $200,000 prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Ryan Mettes Wins $73,670 Club Keno Prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Nikki Clemons Wins Excellence in Education Award

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

Worchester: Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty To Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4