Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Jenkins As Presiding Officer Of Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr. as the presiding officer of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Williamson and Travis Counties.

Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr. of Austin is President of ABC Home & Commercial Services, a company he has owned and managed since 1983. He is former chairman and a current member of the Better Business Bureau and the Austin Chamber of Commerce, and he serves on the executive committee of the Texas Business Leadership Council. He actively participates in his community as a board member of the Texas Higher Education Foundation, United Way of Greater Austin, Alzheimer’s Texas, and the American Heart Association. Additionally, he previously served as a gubernatorial appointee and chair of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Governor Abbott first appointed him to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority in 2019. Jenkins received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Texas A&M University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.