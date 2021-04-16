Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints McClure & Gouyton

Governor Abbott Reappoints McClure and Gouyton to the Governing Board of Texas Civil Commitment Office

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Katie McClure and Rona Stratton Gouyton to the Governing Board Texas Civil Commitment Office for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The office is responsible for the provision of treatment and supervision to civilly committed sex offenders.

of Kingwood is an attorney at the Peterson Law Group. Previously, she served as an assistant district attorney for Tarrant County, where she was a felony prosecutor in the Crimes Against Children Unit, lead juvenile division sex crimes prosecutor and the point of contact for families of abuse victims. She is a former member of the Ellis County District Attorney’s Child Abuse Multidisciplinary Team and a former member of the Scotty’s House Brazos Valley Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a former legal writing instructor for The University of Texas at Arlington Paralegal Program. McClure received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School Of Law. Rona Stratton Gouyton of Fort Worth is retired from Complex Printing after 25 years of service to the company. She frequently speaks to victim services groups and panels and law enforcement agencies regarding victim awareness within the criminal justice field. She is a founding member of Victims of Violence and Families of Murder Victims and served as a member of the Board of Pardons and Paroles Victim Advisory Board and also assists in an advisory capacity for The Foundation for Child Impact Projects which provides services to help children survive various traumas. Gouyton has received the Courage Award from the Council on Sex Offender Treatment and the Mitch Poe Public Service Award from the Tarrant County Sexual Abuse Advisory Council.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.