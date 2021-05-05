  • Wed. May 5th, 2021
Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Leite & Orozco-Crousen

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 5, 2021 , Emily Orozco-Crousen, Ezio Leite, Governor, greg abbott, Texas
AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ezio Leite and Emily Orozco-Crousen to the Council on Sex Offender Treatment for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027.  The council sets standards for treatment and oversees the licensing of providers.

Ezio Leite of North Richland Hills is the Executive Director and Senior Clinician of Psychotherapy Services & Yokefellows.  He is a clinical member of the Texas Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers.  Leite received a Bachelor of Arts from Dom Bosco College of Philosophy, a Master of Religious Education from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Master of Education from the University of North Texas.

Emily Orozco-Crousen of Abilene is the President of Clinical and Forensic Counseling, Inc.  She is the Vice President for the Regional Victim Crisis Center and is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Sex Offender Treatment Provider.  Orozco-Crousen received a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a Masters of Education from Tarleton State University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

