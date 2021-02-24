Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Kinsel and Koehler

Governor Abbott Reappoints Kinsel and Koehler to Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today reappointed Leslie Kinsel and Natalie Cobb Koehler to the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The council works to conserve Texas’ farms and ranches that provide our state’s critical natural resources.

Leslie Kinsel of Cotulla is an attorney and third-generation rancher in La Salle and surrounding counties. She and her husband manage Kinsel Cattle Company, and she is a co-owner of Runnells Peters Feedyard in Eagle Pass, Bar V Cattle Co. in McLennan County, and Dan Kinsel Ranch Broker LLC. Kinsel is a member of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, American Quarter Horse Association and South Texas Cattlewomen. She has volunteered her time with the La Salle County Fair Association, Texas High School Rodeo Association, La Salle County 4-H, Texas Youth Rodeo Association, La Salle Youth Rodeo Association, San Antonio Area Foundation and Alamo Area Christian Educators. Kinsel has served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Nueces River Authority, and currently serves on the Texas Beef Council. Kinsel attended Texas A&M University, received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Texas State University, and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Natalie Cobb Koehler of Clifton is a fifth generation rancher and Bosque County Attorney. She is also owner and attorney at Koehler Law Firm, P.C. Koehler is currently serving on the board of directors for the Texas FFA Association, Texas State Bar College and Bacon Bash Texas. She has held leadership positions with professional and community organizations, including the Texas Lyceum where she served on the executive committee and in 2011-12 she served as president of the Texas Young Lawyers Association. Koehler is the current chair of the Texas A&M Student Government Former Student constituent network. Koehler enjoys volunteering her time at Camp John Marc, a camp for special needs children in Central Texas. She received the South Texas College of Law Outstanding Young Alumni Award for making a significant impact in her profession and community. She and her family raise registered and commercial Brangus cattle. Koehler received a Bachelor of Arts in Agriculture Development from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.